Prajwal Revanna loses to Shreyas Patel of Congress in family bastion of Hassan

HASSAN: In a major setback for the JDS in former Prime Minister and party supremo HD Deve Gowda's home turf of Hassan, NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna has lost the Lok Sabha election.

Embroiled in a sexual abuse case, Prajwal was defeated by the 32-year-old Congress candidate Shreyas Patel by a margin of 43,588 votes.

Prajwal maintained the lead for the first five rounds but was then overtaken by Sherayas Patel. The constituency also witnessed the highest number of NOTA votes this time.

The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is a JD(S) stronghold with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who is Prajwal Revanna's grandfather, having won from here five times.