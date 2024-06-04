Prajwal Revanna loses to Shreyas Patel of Congress in family bastion of Hassan

HASSAN: In a major setback for the JDS in former Prime Minister and party supremo HD Deve Gowda's home turf of Hassan, NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna has lost the Lok Sabha election.
Embroiled in a sexual abuse case, Prajwal was defeated by the 32-year-old Congress candidate Shreyas Patel by a margin of 43,588 votes.
Prajwal maintained the lead for the first five rounds but was then overtaken by Sherayas Patel. The constituency also witnessed the highest number of NOTA votes this time.
The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is a JD(S) stronghold with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who is Prajwal Revanna's grandfather, having won from here five times.
Interestingly, Shreyas Patel's grandfather and former Karnataka minister G Puttaswamy Gowda also won from here in 1999, defeating Deve Gowda.
The two grandfathers had also fought each other twice in the assembly elections with Deve Gowda winning in 1985 and Puttaswamy Gowda winning in 1989.
Puttaswamy Gowda had also fought the assembly elections against Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna twice from Holenarsipur but lost both times.
Shreyas Patel had contested the Karnataka assembly elections from Holenarsipur last year, losing narrowly by 3,152 votes to HD Revanna.