Will Mysuru give its mandate to royal family after 20 years?

MYSURU: The fate of 17 candidates, including Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will be decided on Tuesday, with the focus on Mysuru Lok Sabha seat. This contest has garnered national attention with the entry of the royal family into electoral politics after a gap of 20 years.

It turned into a battle of prestige between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, more than a fight between Yaduveer and Congress candidate M Lakshmana, who has tasted defeat twice in the Legislative Council elections in the past.

The BJP denied a ticket to two-time sitting MP Prathap Simha and sprang a surprise, bringing Yaduveer to centre-stage to contest the parliament election. Though there were too many aspirants from the JDS, the party’s decision to join the NDA forced many to bury their differences and campaign for the BJP candidate in CM Siddaramaiah’s home turf.

PM Modi and former PM HD Deve Gowda campaigned jointly for the NDA candidates -- Prajwal Revanna in Hassan, HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya, S Balaraj in Chamarajanagar and Yaduveer Wadiyar for the Mysuru-Kodagu seat. The BJP claims it will win with a comfortable margin as it has cut into Congress’s traditional votes and has the support of youths, both urban and rural.