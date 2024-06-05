BJP ups vote share, but faces challenges ahead in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Though the number of seats for BJP has come down from 25 in 2019 to 17 in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, it has fared better than in the Assembly polls, held just a year ago. Winning 19 seats in alliance with JDS, the state BJP has contributed the highest number of MPs from South India to the party’s national tally.

In this election, of the 3.86 crore votes cast, BJP candidates have secured 1.77 crore votes, while Congress 1.75 crore. This constitutes a 46.06 per cent vote share for BJP, as against 45.43 per cent for Congress.

Last year in the Assembly polls, the BJP vote share was 36 per cent, accounting for 1.409 crore votes. It has now gone up by 37 lakh votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party had secured 1.8 crore votes.

The victory in the Lok Sabha polls is expected to boost the party in the coming days, as the state will see many polls, including for panchayats and BBMP. To begin with, the party has to face at least three Assembly bypolls in Haveri — where Basavaraj Bommai is MLA, Ballari — represented by E Tukaram of Congress and Channapatna -- where HD Kumaraswamy is the MLA. All three have been elected as MPs.

Interestingly, the party which did not do well in the Old Mysuru region in the Assembly polls, has scored well in this general election, winning all the three seats in Bangalore (North, Central and South) along with Bangalore Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur.