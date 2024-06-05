LS election results 2024: People stay updated on mobiles with debates, memes

BENGALURU: Poll fever gripped Bengalureans, who eagerly watched the election results unfold on Tuesday. While some organised a ‘watch party’, many depended on mobiles for updates.

Apart from expressing views on social media, the chatter in public places also revolved around the numbers game, the close fight and who would head the government. From executives to tea shop owners, patrons at restaurants and autodrivers, all were plugged in to catch the latest trends.

College WhatsApp groups turned into passionate debate platforms. Youngsters actively engaged on social media with memes and reels.

Chickpet Traders’ Association hosted a watch party for its members in Cottonpet. “The important aspect of democracy is a strong opposition, through which industry sees a ray of hope with its demands. Accountability of the government will increase, with inflation and unemployment skyrocketing, and comprehensive reforms on GST and Income Tax are expected,” said Sajjan Raj Mehta, a trade activist.

Another citizen who was simultaneously tracking the election results and Sensex from home, said she refrained from TV channels but kept track on YouTube. “As I invest in shares and actively trade in the market, I did not expect the current results. The market was very volatile and a disappointment with exit polls,” said Roopa Dhruvaraj from Banashankari.