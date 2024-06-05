Saffron flag flies high over Bengaluru

BENGALURU: ‘Jai Shri Ram!’, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai!', ‘Modi ki Jai!’ and other slogans rent the air outside the counting centres of Bangalore South, Bangalore Central and Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituencies, as BJP leaders took home the Bengaluru trophy.

Party workers celebrated the victory by bursting crackers, beating drums, distributing sweets and waving saffron flags and big posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP supporters outside the counting centres had dressed up in vibrant attires, resembling Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Each time the workers got to know that Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya had taken a lead over Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, the slogans became louder.

Congress supporters and booth agents wore a disappointed look and some even walked out of the centre as soon as Surya's lead crossed 1.5 lakh. Venting their anger, party workers said they had not expected this kind of poor performance by Sowmya Reddy, despite the government giving 'guarantees'.

In Bangalore North, Congress candidate Professor Rajeev Gowda reached early. As the results started pouring in, Gowda was pushed back by BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje. Round after round, Shobha’s lead kept going up, and Gowda, who was confident of taking the lead, appeared despondent. Before the final results were out, Gowda and his supporters walked out of the counting centre.

Karandlaje, who did not bother to visit the centre early, arrived only around 4pm. BJP workers got charged up and presented her with bouquets, and danced outside the venue.

Bangalore Central counting centre witnessed an interesting fight between BJP’s PC Mohan and Congress’ Mansoor Ali Khan. By Tuesday afternoon, Mansoor had taken a lead of over 80,000 votes over Mohan, and Congress workers had started celebrating. However, post 2pm, things changed with Mohan overtaking Mansoor, prompting BJP workers to hit the streets to celebrate his victory with crackers, and slogans hailing Modi and Lord Ram.

Workers thronged the BJP head office at Malleswaram to celebrate and were seen fighting for the ‘pagdi’ (turban). They distributed ‘laddoos’ that the party had kept ready, expecting a clean sweep in the three city LS constituencies.