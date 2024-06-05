Shobha Karandlaje wins populous seat hands down in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Outgoing Union minister Shobha Karandlaje comfortably won Bangalore North constituency with a margin of 2,59,476 votes against Congress candidate Prof M V Rajeev Gowda. The constituency has the highest number of voters in Karnataka, and of 17,52,504 votes polled, Shobha received 9,86,049 votes and Rajeev Gowda got 7,26,573 votes, while 13,554 opted for None of the Above (NOTA).

This is Shobha Karandlaje’s third consecutive win as MP. Shobha replaced BJP MP and former CM DV Sadananda Gowda in Bangalore North. Earlier, she had represented Udupi-Chikmagalur segment for two terms. Despite opposition from within the party, terming her an ‘outsider’, Karandlaje managed to win by a good margin.

Confident of a win, Karandlaje visited the counting centre around 4pm, while the other 20 candidates were present from the beginning. Rajeev Gowda appeared tense and anxious as he was trailing from the start. Interestingly, an independent candidate named Shobha got 1,280 votes.

Even before announcement of the final results, BJP supporters began raising slogans of ‘Jai BJP, Jai Shobha!’ and offered sweets and flowers to the winning candidate. Karandlaje told TNIE that she was confident she would win the election with a hugh margin, and had expected few votes from Pulikeshinagar and Hebbal.

She remarked that the state government’s freebies had failed to gain public trust, and the Congress couldn’t reach double digits as it had claimed. However, the NDA had crossed the magic number under the leadership of PM Modi, she added.