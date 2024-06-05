Tejasvi Surya defeats Sowmya Reddy by over 2.75 lakh votes

BENGALURU: The contest between BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya and Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy in Bangalore South, which appeared to be a tough fight, turned out to be damp squib as Surya defeated his rival by over 2.75 lakh votes.
It was perceived that Sowmya, being the daughter of Congress stalwart and Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, will give jitters to Surya, but it turned out to be a one-sided battle, with the incumbent MP winning the traditional seat of the BJP comfortably.
Surya gained a good lead from round one, to the final round. The Congress banked on the anti-incumbency of the BJP-led Union Government and the guarantee schemes of the state Congress government, but with Bangalore South being BJP’s stronghold and voters’ bent towards the saffron party, Surya walked out of the counting centre with victory, as he got 7,50,830 votes, as against 4,77,083 votes of the Congress candidate, with a lead of 2,77,083 votes.
He was carried by party workers on their shoulders, along with MLAs Sateesh Reddy, CK Ramamurthy, and Ravi Subramanya, as soon as he stepped out victorious.
Speaking to the media, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, former minister V Somanna and other leaders for his victory. The MP said the BJP also got leads from Congress-ruled Assembly segments like Vijaynagar, Govindaraja Nagar and BTM Layout.
Stressing that Bengaluru has once again reposed faith in the BJP, he gave a call to party workers to work for the BBMP elections. He also lauded his party’s performance in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and said that by 2026, Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai will become the CM.
When asked if he aspires to be a minister in case the NDA forms the government, he said the people have blessed the NDA for a third term, and he became an MP in 2019. It has been five years and he wants to serve the people as an elected representative and would leave all decisions to the central leadership.
Some poll less than NOTA
Twenty-three other candidates, including Vatal Nagaraj of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha and former BJP MLA Hemachandra Sagar’s daughter and independent candidate Tintisha Hemachandra Sagar were in the fray, but they polled even less than NOTA votes. While Tintisha got 1,962 votes, Vatal got 1,857 votes, and 7,830 people chose NOTA.