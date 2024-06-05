Tejasvi Surya defeats Sowmya Reddy by over 2.75 lakh votes

BENGALURU: The contest between BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya and Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy in Bangalore South, which appeared to be a tough fight, turned out to be damp squib as Surya defeated his rival by over 2.75 lakh votes.

It was perceived that Sowmya, being the daughter of Congress stalwart and Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, will give jitters to Surya, but it turned out to be a one-sided battle, with the incumbent MP winning the traditional seat of the BJP comfortably.

Surya gained a good lead from round one, to the final round. The Congress banked on the anti-incumbency of the BJP-led Union Government and the guarantee schemes of the state Congress government, but with Bangalore South being BJP’s stronghold and voters’ bent towards the saffron party, Surya walked out of the counting centre with victory, as he got 7,50,830 votes, as against 4,77,083 votes of the Congress candidate, with a lead of 2,77,083 votes.

He was carried by party workers on their shoulders, along with MLAs Sateesh Reddy, CK Ramamurthy, and Ravi Subramanya, as soon as he stepped out victorious.