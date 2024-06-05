With crucial seat under its belt, BJP gains a hold in rural ramparts of Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a historic win, BJP-JDS alliance candidate Dr CN Manjunath wresting Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency from DK Suresh of the Congress. The BJP was successful in making inroads into the rural pockets of Bengaluru, delivering a major setback for KPCC president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The margin of victory only added salt to the wound: Dr Manjunath won by 2.69 lakh votes, one of the biggest victory margins in Karnataka. The strategy of fielding the son-in-law of former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda paid off for the BJP. Interestingly, though Manjunath was part of a political family, he never took part in active politics.

Traditional JDS votes and BJP votes turned the tide in favour of Manjunath, who brought along his own charisma and success story as a cardiologist and high-profile director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Suresh, who was the MP since 2013, was also facing anti-incumbency in this party bastion.

Bangalore Rural constituency is a mix of urban and rural voters numbering 27.53 lakh, the second highest in the state after Bangalore North. In 2009, in the first election after Bengaluru Rural constituency was formed in 200the previous year, former CM HD Kumaraswamy had won by 1.3 lakh votes.