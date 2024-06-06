Another Gowda family vs DKS fight in Channapatna?

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who is also the deputy CM, and the Deve Gowda family prepare to lock horns once again to reign supremacy in the Vokkaliga bastion.

After Shivakumar’s younger brother and incumbent MP DK Suresh lost from Bangalore Rural, talks have already begun in political circles in Ramanagara district about the latter contesting the by-elections to the Channapatna Assembly constituency.

State JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy, who won from Mandya, is the sitting MLA from Channapatna. The bypoll for Channapatna will be held within six months.

It is to be seen whether Kumaraswamy will field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Channapatna or sacrifice the seat to the BJP, its alliance partner. Nikhil lost the 2023 polls in Ramanagara.

Former MLA and MLC CP Yogeshwar is an aspirant from the BJP. “Congress, which secured 80,000 votes in the Channapatna Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha polls, can get strengthened further. With no formidable leader in the Assembly constituency, our performance in the LS polls was still fantastic. We can garner 20,000 more votes in the bypolls, and the Congress will certainly wrest the Channapatna seat,” said the Congress MLA from Magadi HC Balakrishna.

Shivakumar’s Man Friday and Ramanagara MLA HA Iqbal Hussain said, “I personally feel that he does not need to be in power to serve the people. He can continue the good work even without being in power,” Hussain said.