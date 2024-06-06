HAL gets new facilities, to meet demand for ISRO’s LVM-3 misson

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday inaugurated propellant tank production and computer numerical control (CNC) machining facilities at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) aerospace division.

The new facilities will boost ISRO’s growing production needs, especially for the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3), India’s heaviest and most powerful rocket.

The facilities will provide a major boost to ISRO’s ability to meet its growing production needs. Currently, the existing capacity allows for only two LVM3 launches per year, whereas ISRO’s requirements stand at six launches annually. The facilities will address this gap with HAL manufacturing enough critical components to support the demand.

During the inauguration, Somanath said HAL has enormous capacities and this potential should be explored in the larger interest of both the organisations.

The propellant tank production facility will specialise in manufacturing of high-performance fuel and oxidizer tanks, critical components for the LVM3 launch vehicle of size 4m in diameter and up to 15m in length.