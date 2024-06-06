HD Kumaraswamy eyes agriculture portfolio

BENGALURU: With all eyes on the next Cabinet of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, Karnataka JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy has hinted that his party was interested in the agriculture portfolio.

Kumaraswamy took part in the meeting of the NDA leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

While Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the PM for the third time on June 8, it is to be seen whether Kumaraswamy will also take oath as a Cabinet minister.

“In the meeting we resolved to remain united. The issue of Cabinet was not discussed. I have no demand as such... it is all rumours,” Kumarswamy told reporters.

Before leaving for Delhi, Kumaraswamy told reporters that the NDA will form the government at the Centre and the agriculture portfolio is ideal for the JDS, which wants to address agrarian issues. “The BJP high command will take a call in this regard, considering the situation in Karnataka,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said more than placing demands seeking certain portfolios, the JDS as a regional party wants to get the issues, especially inter-state river water sharing disputes, resolved in Karnataka’s interest.

But the JDS leadership, especially core committee chief GT Devegowda, has said that the regional party that helped the BJP win 12 LS seats in the Old Mysuru region deserves better treatment.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law, Dr C N Manjunath, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, clarified that he has no aspiration to enter the Modi Cabinet. Dr Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist, won from Bangalore Rural, defeating DK Suresh of the Congress.