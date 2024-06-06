Karnataka Minister Nagendra resigns over accusations of illegal transfer of govt money to private companies

BENGALURU: The Congress led Karnataka government which had recently celebrated its 12 months assuming office is dealing with an embarrassing situation as one of its ministers accused of corruption submitted his resignation.

Ironically for the Congress which rode to power on an anti-corruption plank, corruption claimed its first casualty on Thursday when Youth services, Sports and Scheduled Tribes welfare minister B Nagendra has tendered his resignation.

The New Indian Express had broken the story in its columns on Thursday that he would resign on June 6.

His resignation comes as the opposition BJP took out several protests and had set a deadline seeking his resignation. The BJP had also taken it to the governor with a petition that alleged his diversion of government funds to private persons.