Karnataka Minister Nagendra resigns over accusations of illegal transfer of govt money to private companies

BENGALURU: The Congress led Karnataka government which had recently celebrated its 12 months assuming office is dealing with an embarrassing situation as one of its ministers accused of corruption submitted his resignation.
Ironically for the Congress which rode to power on an anti-corruption plank, corruption claimed its first casualty on Thursday when Youth services, Sports and Scheduled Tribes welfare minister B Nagendra has tendered his resignation.
The New Indian Express had broken the story in its columns on Thursday that he would resign on June 6.
His resignation comes as the opposition BJP took out several protests and had set a deadline seeking his resignation. The BJP had also taken it to the governor with a petition that alleged his diversion of government funds to private persons.
Nagendra a four-time MLA is allegedly involved in the diversion of funds meant for tribal welfare to private companies in Hyderabad to the tune of about 187.3 crore rupees.
The funds were taken from the bank accounts of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corp. The funds which were at the Union Bank of India had been transferred.
It may be recalled that the bank authorities had filed a formal written complaint with the CBI which has filed a FIR against minister B Nagendra.
The Karnataka government too had initiated an investigation under the Special Investigation Team headed by an ADGP ranked officer from the CID-- Manish Karbikar.
It may also be recalled that this issue of illegal money transfer to the tune of Rs 187.3 crore came to light after an accounts superintendent P.Chandrashekaran committed suicide 13 days ago.
In his suicide note, Chandrashekaran had clearly given details of the illegal money transfer from the Tribe Development Corporation to many corporates and he went on to name Managing Director JG Padmanabha and two others including accounts officer Parashuram Durugannavar and Union Bank officer Suchismitha Rawal and claimed the minister had issued orders orally to transfer the money.