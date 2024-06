BENGALURU: Nine trekkers from Karnataka died on a trek route in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, when a group of 22 trekkers was stranded in a severe blizzard which struck around 2pm Tuesday.

Five of the deceased trekkers were identified as Sindhu Wakelam (44), Asha Sudhakar (71), Sujata Mungurwadi (52), Vinayak Mungurwadi (55) and Chitra Praneeth (48), the Disaster Management department (DMD) said.

The group, comprising 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, had embarked on a high-altitude trek to Sahastra Tal Mayali in Uttarkashi. The age group of the trekkers ranges from 34 to 71.

Weather conditions suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday afternoon. Soon after news broke of the trekkers being stranded en route, the Uttarkashi district administration informed the Indian Mountaineering Federation and Karnataka DMD late Tuesday evening.

Three Indian Air Force helicopters were pressed into service for rescue operations from 9am on Wednesday.

The Karnataka government appointed IAS officer Vipul Bansal, at present on election duty in Nagpur, as the nodal officer. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda flew to Dehradun to keep a close watch on the rescue operations and bring back the rescued trekkers.