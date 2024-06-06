Youth and Tribal Welfare Minister Nagendra likely to resign on June 6

BENGALURU: Minister of Youth and Tribal Welfare B Nagendra is likely to resign on Thursday. When he does, he will be the first minister to resign from the 12-month-old Congress government on corruption charges.

He was seen at the CM’s residence on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that he will resign on Thursday, which incidentally is June 6 -- the deadline set by opposition BJP for Nagendra to resign.

Nagendra, a four-time MLA, was allegedly involved in the illegal transfer of Rs 187.3 crore from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation to corporates. Corporation Superintendent Chandrashekharan committed suicide 12 days ago, and had mentioned in his death note that “a minister” had orally ordered the money transfer.

The money was allegedly illegally transferred to accounts in Union Bank of India, which filed a complaint with the CBI. The investigation bureau has already filed an FIR in the case.

A state-government constituted Special Investigation Team, too, has already started an investigation into the case.

When asked if the case would be handed over to the CBI, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had said, “There is a provision in law that the CBI can take up a suo motu case of any fraud involving over Rs 3 crore. Since the bank had already filed a complaint, CBI has taken it up. But there are doubts whether it can investigate the Tribal Welfare department which comes under the cooperative sector.’’

Chandrashekharan, in his suicide note, had named corporation MD JG Padmanabha and two others, including accounts officer Parashuram Durugannavar, and Union Bank of India officer Suchismitha Rawal. He had also said the minister had issued orders orally to transfer the money.