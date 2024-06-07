Karnataka enforces stringent fire safety measures in hospitals

BENGALURU: In the wake of the recent tragedy wherein seven newborns died when fire tore through a hospital in New Delhi, the state health department has mandated enforcing stringent fire safety measures in private medical institutions.

The Delhi incident highlighted the critical need for adhering to the National Building Code of India-2010 (NBC), which classifies hospitals, nursing homes and clinics under category ‘C’ of institutional buildings. The recent fire outbreak revealed significant lapses, including absence of emergency or fire exit systems and an expired No Objection Certificate (NOC), resulting in the tragic loss of newborn lives.

In accordance with the NBC, buildings over 21 metres in height must obtain a fire safety NOC from the fire department, while those under 21 metres must submit a self-declaration of compliance with fire safety measures.

In a circular on June 4, the state health department directed private medical institutions to take immediate action. Key measures include conducting regular fire risk assessment drills to identify vulnerable areas, implementing fire prevention measures such as proper storage of flammable materials and regular maintenance of electrical circuits and training staff on fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures and use of fire-fighting equipment. Installation and maintenance of fire detection and suppression systems, including smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and sprinklers, have been mandated.