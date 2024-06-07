Sexual abuse case: Arrest warrant against Bhavani Revanna

HASSAN: The 42nd ACMM, Bengaluru, issued an arrest warrant against Bhavani Revanna, who is wanted by the SIT in connection with a woman’s kidnap and harassment case registered by KR Nagar police in Mysuru district. The SIT filed a detailed report on Bhavani’s alleged involvement before the court.

Bhavani, mother of Prajwal Revanna, allegedly failed to depose before the SIT though the probe team had issued three notices to her. The SIT has also formed police teams to arrest Bhavani, who has been absconding since a fortnight. The SIT had to wait for Bhavani at her residence in Holenarasipur for at least seven hours recently, before returning to Bengaluru.

Sources said police teams have fanned out to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hassan in search of Bhavani, and have no clues about her whereabouts as yet. The SIT has also formed a technical team which is tracking mobile call recordings, mobile tower locations and verification of CDR to trace Bhavani’s location. Bhavani did not join the SIT inquiry despite giving a written statement that she would be present when SIT officials visited her house.

Notice to former Hassan SPs The SIT has served notices to three IPS officers who served as Superintendent of Police in Hassan since 2019, in connection with the alleged sex scandal.

The notices were issued after some victims stated that the incidents happened nearly three or four years ago. The SIT wants to know if the officers were aware of the incidents, and is said to have found that one officer knew what was happening but had failed to take action.

Sources said the SIT issued notices to Hariram Shankar, Prakash Gowda and Srinivasa Gowda to get additional information about Prajwal, as the alleged sexual assaults took place in the MP official quarters, which is close to the office of SP on RC Road in Hassan. The SIT is also collecting detailed information about the sexual abuse and assault, and complaints reported in the past five years in Hassan district.

One former Hassan SP is presently posted with the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate.