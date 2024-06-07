Siddaramaiah calls for meeting to introspect Congress’s dismal show in Old Mysore

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for an ‘introspection meeting’ to analyse the Congress’ poor performance in the Old Mysore region in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Apart from Hassan and Chamarajanagar, the Grand Old Party failed to win a seat in the region which is the home turf of both Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting with ministers, party legislators, and other senior leaders from Mysuru and Mandya regions to know where the party went wrong.

While BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar won by a margin of 1,39,262 votes against Congress’ M Lakshmana in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy, who was the NDA candidate, defeated Congress’ Venkatramane Gowda (Star Chandru) by 2,84,620 in Mandya.

Siddaramaiah will arrive in Mysuru on Saturday and stay overnight to do a postmortem of the poll outcome. He will take note of the leads and performance of the party candidates in all the Assembly segments and analyse the reason for the party’s poor show.

Informed sources told TNIE that the CM has already spoken to his loyalists and Congress leaders to take note of the community-wise support and reasons for the Vokkaligas dumping them in the Lok Sabha elections despite the party accommodating the community in Rajya Sabha, Council, and boards and corporations.