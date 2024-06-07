There’ll be no embarrassment to NDA from my side: HDK

BENGALURU: State JDS chief and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, who was in Delhi to attend the NDA meeting, has said that there will be no embarrassment from his side to the alliance.

Kumaraswamy won from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on an NDA ticket.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, Kumaraswamy said that he is keen on getting solutions to the problems faced by Karnataka. “Getting a ministerial position is later. I will follow the alliance rules. The MPs from Karnataka will work together for the welfare of the state,” he said.

On the bypolls for the Channapatna Assembly seat, Kumaraswamy said he will discuss the matter with former MLA CP Yogeshwar and then decide on the future course. Kumaraswamy is the sitting MLA from Channapatna.

On the victory of BJP-JDS alliance candidates in the MLC polls, Kumaraswamy said, “Our candidates won with a good margin.

Congress should have now realised how strong the alliance is... party workers from the BJP and JDS are working together.”

He said CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress were living in an illusion. “They (Congress) are claiming that they will be in power for the next 10 years and more. But the results of the MLC polls have made them realise that the people are unhappy with their one-year-old governance,” he added.

On the ST Corporation row, Kumaraswamy said that the alleged irregularities happened with the knowledge of the CM and DyCM. “The scam amount cannot be done by one minister,” he said, adding that money from Karnataka was used by the Congress for Telangana polls.