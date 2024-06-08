34 monkeys sedated, beaten to death in Chikkamagaluru

CHIKKAMAGALURU: In a gruesome incident, 34 monkeys were sedated and beaten to death at Dyavana in NR Pura taluk on Friday. They were reportedly fed bananas laced with a sedative.

People of Dyavana found the bodies of monkeys along the village main road. The bodies bore deep injury marks.

Residents of Malnad have a history of hiring monkey catchers to protect their crops such as coffee and banana from the primates. However, local officials termed this incident a deliberate act of cruelty.

“It appears to be the work of some miscreants. The reason for killing the monkeys is yet to be ascertained,” said officials who visited the spot.

Wildlife activists and animal lovers condemned the killing of monkeys and demanded that stern action be taken against those responsible for it. NR Pura police have launched a hunt for the miscreants.