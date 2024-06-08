Interrogate those accused of video leak: HD Revanna’s advocate to SIT

HASSAN: Advocate of Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna, Gopal urged the Special Investigation Team [SIT] to arrest and interrogate Kartik Gowda, Puttaraj and Shrath Gowda who had allegedly circulated the pen drive of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal. Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Gopal said that the SIT has failed to arrest the trio despite the court having rejected their bail recently.

The local police are also mum even as the trio took part in the victory celebration of Shreyas Patel, after he won the Hassan MP Seat recently. Gopal also has threatened to take up the matter in the court if the SIT failed to arrest them at the earliest.

He said, circulation of obscene videos is also similar to sexual abuse. The SIT arrested HD Revanna immediately after the court rejected the bail, however, the same was not hte case with the trio accused of circulating the video, in the case. He further said that the SIT allegedly discriminated against HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna case.