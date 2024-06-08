NEET-UG results whip up a storm, 67 score perfect 720

BENGALURU: The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts NEET UG exams along with other entrance examinations for admission to higher education institutions, has found itself in a soup in the past two days.

Parents and students are demanding a retest of the medical entrance exam, while a group of people have questioned the sanctity of the autonomous testing organisation with 67 students securing 720/720 for the first time. In this commotion, experts weigh in on how feasible is a retest and what course correction NTA can do to restore the integrity of one the most important entrance testing agencies in the country.

Sacchidanand Sarvajnamurthy Aradhya, former vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) told TNIE that scoring 720 in NEET is a herculean task, and so many students securing full marks is a point of concern “which has never been heard of”. He added that errors could have been made in how the results were declared. “The NTA needs to be cautious, maybe use technology tools not just for invigilation but also for result declaration so that ruptures in the system can be addressed,” he said.