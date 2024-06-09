Hisss... Man encounters King Cobra in his kitchen in Uttara Kannada district

YELAVALLI(UTTARA KANNADA) : A king cobra measuring over 12 feet has been rescued by wildlife rescuer Pavan Naik at Yelvalli in Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada district. Ganesh Bhat of Yelavalli village near Horadde in Uttara Kannada district went into the kitchen to light a stove and prepare his morning tea when he saw something coiled around a food processor.

He did not take much time to realise that it was a snake as the house is located in a wooded area and wildlife entering houses here is a common thing. “Initially, we thought it was a rat snake. But Bhat got a shock when the coiled snake immediately responded with a hiss and its hood opened when he tried to drive it away by shaking it off. It did not take much time to realise that it was a king cobra. Bhat stepped back and we called snake rescuer Pavan Naik,” informed Ashok Naik, a villager here.

Pavan rushed to the spot and rescued the snake in an hour. The reptile was then released into the forest nearby.