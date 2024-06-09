Kannada actor Shivarajkumar fans protest at BJP leader Kumar Bangarappa’s house

BENGALURU : Around 300 fans of senior Kannada actor Shivarajkumar held a protest outside the residence of actor-turned-politician, and BJP leader Kumar Bangarappa, for his alleged derogatory comments posted on social media, on Saturday afternoon.

The protesters are said to have attacked Kumar Bangarappa’s house in Sadashivanagar and demanded an apology from the former BJP leader. Protesters entered the gate of Kumar Bangarappa’s residence and raised slogans against the leader. At least 20 protesters were detained by the police. In a post on his social media account, Kumar Bangarappa had mocked Shivarajkumar, suggesting the latter need not fear unemployment, and that he could perform at religious fairs in various villages of Shivamogga district.