Seven hotel staff attack colleague over cigarette in Karnataka

BENGALURU : Seven hotel employees attacked another colleague after he asked for a cigarette. A heated argument between the employees led to the victim being stripped half naked and attacked with sticks, stones, and belts in the middle of the road. The incident was recorded and posted online, which went viral on social media. The victim is identified as Dhangya (28).

The police said that the hotel manager filed a complaint against the seven accused on Friday, for assaulting the employee.

The Kadugodi police arrested the seven accused on Friday. The police identified the accused as Akash, Vishal Joshi, and Surender from Nepal, Manjunath, Santhosh, Amaresh, and Naveen from different districts of Karnataka. All are aged between 22 to 25.

The seven accused were intoxicated when the victim asked them for a cigarette, and they replied negatively. This lead to a heated argument, and the attack, said the police.