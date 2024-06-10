KSRTC gets ‘shakti’, hits record revenue of Rs 3,930 crore in FY24

BENGALURU: The Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses and is one of the first guarantee schemes of the Congress-led state government, has come as a gift for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as its traffic revenue for 2023-24 witnessed a jump and stood at Rs 3,930 crore.

KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar said, “The total traffic revenue of KSRTC was Rs 2,738 crore in 2016, Rs 2,975 crore in 2017, Rs 3,131 crore in 2018, Rs 3,182 crore in 2019, Rs 1,569 crore in 2020 (dip due to Covid-19), Rs 2,037 crore in 2021 and Rs 3,349 crore in 2022. After Shakti, the revenue for 2023 is Rs 3,930 crore, excluding April and May as the scheme was rolled out in June.”

He said that from June 2023 to May 2024, the total traffic revenue was Rs 4,809 crore and he attributed it to the increase in non-Shakti passengers. While Shakti revenue is 42.5 per cent (Rs 2,044 crore), non-Shakti revenue is 57.5 per cent (Rs 2,764 crore). “When a female passenger uses our service, she is not alone all the time. She is accompanied by her husband or children, thereby increasing the non-Shakti revenue,” he explained.