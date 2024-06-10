Two Bengaluru boys make it to top 20 in JEE advanced results

Amogh Agarwal the other student from Bengaluru who made it to the top 20, was one of the few students to secure a cent percentile in the state in JEE Mains. Son of Salil Agarwal, co-founder of a software company, and homemaker Avantika, Amogh said, “Two years of my hard work has finally paid off. I will be applying for one of the best IITs – IIT Bombay.”

A student of Narayana CO School, Kaveri Bhavan, Amogh said that he made sure to follow his teachers’ instructions, and reached out to them whenever he needed support. “I studied to my capacity, and kept my schedule flexible. I sometimes played sports to refresh my mind, and then got back to the grind.”

After a year of travelling from home to college in Grade 11, for Grade 12 he moved to the college hostel to focus better on his studies. The 18-year-old added that the key to a good result is being calm and giving it your best attempt.

When asked about his stand out performance, Amogh, who aspires to be a Comupter Science Engineer, said, “I am not any different. I am just a regular guy, who worked hard and I followed my dream.”

Several students from Karnataka have performed well in the examination and have made it to the top 100 list.