Two Bengaluru boys make it to top 20 in JEE advanced results

BENGALURU: The results for the JEE Advanced examination were announced on Sunday, and two Bengaluru boys secured their spot in the top All India top 20 ranks. Shawn Thomas Koshy, who scored 325 out of 360 (AIR 15) and Amogh Agarwal, (who had scored 100 percent in JEE Mains) secured AIR 20, with 322 out of 360.
Passionate about programming, Shawn often creates useful apps in his free time. Speaking to TNIE, Shawn’s mother Rose Mary John, an employee of Infosys said, “He enjoys programming, and recently created an app that can automatically consolidate all photos into PDF format. Previously, he had also made a finance app that could help one track their expenses.” Shawn is a student of GEAR International School and his father Nishil Koshy is an alumni of IIT Kharagpur, who had also scored AIR 257 in 1993 and now owns a startup.
Inspired by his father’s journey, the Bengaluru boy plans on opting for IIT-Bombay and pursue Electrics and Electronics, and work in the robotics field.
Amogh Agarwal the other student from Bengaluru who made it to the top 20, was one of the few students to secure a cent percentile in the state in JEE Mains. Son of Salil Agarwal, co-founder of a software company, and homemaker Avantika, Amogh said, “Two years of my hard work has finally paid off. I will be applying for one of the best IITs – IIT Bombay.”
A student of Narayana CO School, Kaveri Bhavan, Amogh said that he made sure to follow his teachers’ instructions, and reached out to them whenever he needed support. “I studied to my capacity, and kept my schedule flexible. I sometimes played sports to refresh my mind, and then got back to the grind.”
After a year of travelling from home to college in Grade 11, for Grade 12 he moved to the college hostel to focus better on his studies. The 18-year-old added that the key to a good result is being calm and giving it your best attempt.
When asked about his stand out performance, Amogh, who aspires to be a Comupter Science Engineer, said, “I am not any different. I am just a regular guy, who worked hard and I followed my dream.”
Several students from Karnataka have performed well in the examination and have made it to the top 100 list.