'Will help deliver on sabka saath, sabka vikas': JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, who did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the central government in New Delhi on Sunday, however extended his party’s full support to the National Democratic Alliance government. “As a member of the NDA, we look forward to working with you and helping you deliver on your agenda of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (With all, Development for all),” he mentioned in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Gowda’s son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took oath as a cabinet minister. Gowda, in his letter, called Modi swearing in for the third time as a truly historic occasion. “As I have said many times in the past, this is the result of his almighty’s extraordinary blessing on you. I have no doubt that you will continue to be showered with the lord’s blessing, and will continue to serve our great nation with absolute dedication that we have all become familiar with for a decade,” he said.

Gowda also said the elections have thrown up interesting results. “It proves the vibrancy of Indian democracy,” he said. Slamming Congress, he said the results also expose the ugly campaign of Congress to discredit our institutions and democratic processes.