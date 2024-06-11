Congress top brass will take a call on appointing Dalit as Deputy CM: Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that the Congress high command will decide on appointing a Dalit as deputy chief minister in Karnataka. “If the party high command feels it is right to have a Dalit DyCM in Karnataka, they will appoint one,” he told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday.

If the top brass feel that the administration is good, they will not make any changes, he added.

When asked if DyCM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar approached AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in this regard, Dr Parameshwara said he was not aware of it. “There is a working committee meeting happening in Delhi and the CM and DyCM will participate in it,” he added.

When asked about MPs from the Backward Classes not getting representation in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, Parameshwara said, “It looks like they (BJP) do not need Dalits or people from Backward Classes communities. Many are elected from these communities on a BJP ticket... they could have considered them,” he added.