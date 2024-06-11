Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa picked up in murder case

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been picked up by the Bengaluru city police from his farmhouse in Mysuru, in connection with the murder case of a person from Chitradurga.

The victim Renukaswamy's body was found in a storm water drain in Kamakshipalya on Sunday. The incident had come to light after passersby had seen street dogs dragging a body from the drain and alerted the police.

When the police were probing the details of the unidentified man's body, three persons from Girinagar are alleged to have surrendered before the police on Monday claiming responsibility behind the murder of the person. The trio claimed that the murder was over a financial dispute. Cross questioning by the police resulted in the exact reasons behind the murder.

The accused allegedly committed the murder at the behest of actor Darshan. The victim is alleged to have sent some vulgar messages to actress Pavithra Gowda on her social media accounts. Pavithra Gowda is said to be close friend of Darshan.

So far, 10 people have been detained in connection with a case. After Darshan came to know about the messages, he telephoned to the president of his fans association in Chitradurga. The victim was allegedly brought from Chitradurga to the city and was murdered inside a shed on Saturday before dumping the body in the drain.

The victim's parents have come to Kamakshipalya police station. The case was registered by the Kamakshipalya police on Sunday.