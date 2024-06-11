Karnataka records 80% excess rain in 10 days after monsoon sets in

BENGALURU: After experiencing a harsh summer, Karnataka recorded 80% excess rainfall in just 10 days, compared to the normal, after the onset of monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department, against the normal rainfall of 47.6 mm, the state received 85.6 mm from June 1. All districts recorded excess rainfall, barring Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu. They recorded a deficit of 26%, 3% and 30%, respectively. As per data, Coastal Karnataka recorded 25% excess rainfall.

Against the normal rainfall of 155.6 mm, the region received 192.4 mm. North Interior Karnataka recorded the highest excess rainfall of 140%. Against the normal of 33 mm, the region received 79.3 mm. South Interior Karnataka recorded 82% excess rainfall. Against the normal of 38.5 mm, it received 70.2 mm.

Vijayapura recorded the highest excess rainfall of 329%, followed by Bengaluru Rural 272%. Ramanagara and Vijayanagara recorded 222% excess rain. Udupi recorded the least excess rainfall of 5%. Against the normal rainfall of 209.5%, the district recorded 220.1%. Followed by 14% in Haveri and Hassan.