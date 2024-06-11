MBBS student dies by suicide in college hostel in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old first year MBBS student committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room located in the premises of Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Hospital, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Lokendra Kumar from Rajasthan.

The police said that Kumar didn’t attend the class on Monday. The incident came to light when his roommates returned from the class at around 2 pm. As Kumar didn’t open the door, they broke the door, only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan. They brought him down and rushed him to the hospital before alerting the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for an autopsy. “No suicide note has been found at the spot. When questioned, his friends and teachers said that they didn’t know the reason for his extreme step. More details will be known once his parents arrive in Bengaluru from Rajasthan,” the Commercial Street police, who are investigating the case added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)