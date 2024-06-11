Ministers from Karnataka land plum portfolios in team Modi 3.0

BENGALURU: Many important portfolios have been allocated to newly inducted ministers from Karnataka in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry. A day after they took oath along with the PM, portfolios were assigned to the new ministers on Monday.
While Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, retained the Finance and Corporate Affairs portfolios, former Chief Minister and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy will be the Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel. Dharwad Pralhad Joshi will be Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
Bengaluru North BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
BJP MP from Tumakuru V Somanna got two key portfolios. He will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
As MoS in the Jal Shakti Ministry, Somanna can play an important role in getting the required clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.
Neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project even after the Karnataka Government assured that the proposed project would help both the states and Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water will be released. Somanna will also push the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, one of the key initiatives of the Modi government.
Former CM Kumaraswamy thanked the PM for giving him important portfolios. Taking to social media, the JDS leader said, “I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, for appointing me as the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term. #Steel_Heavy_Industries.”
Modi dials Deve Gowda
JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said PM Modi called him and shared his thoughts and ideas on the new government. “PM Shri @narendramodi avaru called me to share his thoughts and ideas on the new government. He enquired after my health too. I am grateful for his care and concern. His warmth made me emotional. May the almighty’s blessings always be on him. May he lead India to greater glory,” Gowda tweeted.