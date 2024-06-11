Ministers from Karnataka land plum portfolios in team Modi 3.0

BENGALURU: Many important portfolios have been allocated to newly inducted ministers from Karnataka in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry. A day after they took oath along with the PM, portfolios were assigned to the new ministers on Monday.

While Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, retained the Finance and Corporate Affairs portfolios, former Chief Minister and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy will be the Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel. Dharwad Pralhad Joshi will be Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Bengaluru North BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

BJP MP from Tumakuru V Somanna got two key portfolios. He will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

As MoS in the Jal Shakti Ministry, Somanna can play an important role in getting the required clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.