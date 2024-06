BENGALURU: Sixty-five firemen, including 13 home guards and two civil defense staff officers, were honoured with the Chief Minister’s medal in recognition of their meritorious service, on Tuesday. After felicitating them with the CM’s medal, Karna-taka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara honoured 11 firemen, including nine firemen who exhibited bravery by saving a child from the borewell and two for their achievement in sports.

Nine firemen were part of the rescue operation of two-and-a-half-year-old boy Kumar, who fell into 205 feet borewell at Vijayapura on April 3. On the occasion, Dr Parameshwara launched a ‘petro card’ in collaboration with HPCL Petroleum, to facilitate fire service vehicles to recharge fuel at HPCL petroleum stations using the card with a simple swipe.