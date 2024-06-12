Calling minority members Pakistanis actual provocation: Mangaluru top cop

MANGALURU:Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said on Tuesday that abusing members of the minority community by describing them as Pakistanis during a procession taken out by BJP workers to celebrate the swearing-in of PM Modi was the actual provocation for the stabbing incident in Boliyar and not the ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan.

Agarwal told reporters that when the procession reached an auto stand 0.5 km away from a mosque, some persons in the procession said, “You people belong to Pakistan and the arrival of Modi has scared you.”

Later, when the procession reached the mosque, the volume of the music was increased as BJP workers danced and raised slogans provocatively, he said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested one Aboobaker taking the number of accused to six in the case. Three special teams have been formed to arrest the remaining 14 people. He said one of the accused in the case is a rowdy-sheeter and he stabbed the victims using a pocket knife. On Tuesday, the police conducted a peace meeting in Konaje police station limits.