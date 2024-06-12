Alleged murder accused Darshan, Pavithra breaks down in court

Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar asked Darshan, Pavithra and the other accused whether the police had ill-treated them, to which they replied in the negative.

While recording the proceedings after hearing the prosecution, Darshan was seen crying continuously, while Pavithra also broke down.

The police sought custody of the accused for 10 days on the grounds that they have to take them to the scene of the crime to conduct mahazar, retrieve their call data records and also recover weapons allegedly used to commit the murder.

Darshan’s lawyer pleaded that the actor was cooperating with the probe, his mobile phones have already been seized, and the body of the deceased had been recovered, so there was no need for police custody. Therefore, the accused be remanded to judicial custody, he requested. However, the judge remanded all accused in police custody till June 17.