Alleged murder accused Darshan, Pavithra breaks down in court

BENGALURU: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is known for his daring characters on screen and also for his rude behaviour on occasion off screen, broke down before the magistrate when the police produced him in court, along with the other accused. He and his close acquaintance, Pavithra Gowda, were seen constantly shedding tears before the judge, before being remanded in police custody.
The accused were brought to the court under tight security after they were subjected to medical test at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in the evening.
Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar asked Darshan, Pavithra and the other accused whether the police had ill-treated them, to which they replied in the negative.
While recording the proceedings after hearing the prosecution, Darshan was seen crying continuously, while Pavithra also broke down.
The police sought custody of the accused for 10 days on the grounds that they have to take them to the scene of the crime to conduct mahazar, retrieve their call data records and also recover weapons allegedly used to commit the murder.
Darshan’s lawyer pleaded that the actor was cooperating with the probe, his mobile phones have already been seized, and the body of the deceased had been recovered, so there was no need for police custody. Therefore, the accused be remanded to judicial custody, he requested. However, the judge remanded all accused in police custody till June 17.