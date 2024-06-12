Gangster Pujari creates controversy after raising pro-Pak slogans in Karnataka court

BELGAVI: Jailed notorious gangster Jayesh Pujari raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the court premises, while he was being brought there by police in connection with the hearing in a pending case against him. Following that the people in and around the area including lawyers allegedly thrashed him, in Belagavi on Wednesday. Pujari has alleged that the attack on him was a political revenge.

Pujari, who is lodged in Central jail at Hindalga of Belagavi, was brought to court in connection with the case registered against him in 2018 after he allegedly threatened the then Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar.

While police brought him to court premises, he started shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" there which irked the folks around him. Enraged people including advocates allegedly tried to roughen him up after this. Police immediately secured Pujari and took him to the APMC police station. He has not sustained any visible injuries in the incident.

Pujari, who has previously threatened Union Minister Nitin Gadakari by calling his office and demanding Rs 100 crore last year, is also a convict in a double murder case. He is a native of Dakshin Kannada district.

The reason behind Pujari's shouting of pro-Pakistan slogans is still unknown, said police officials, who are investigating the matter. However, sources said that he shouted as he was upset about his grievances not being addressed, and how he was allegedly not allowed to present his case before the court. Pujari also alleged that some political dignitaries were behind the attack on him.

A case has been registered at Market Police Station.