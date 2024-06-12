NEET: Students consider drop year for better seats

BENGALURU: NEET-UG students and their parents in Karnataka are worried that the inflation in ranks is going to have a long-term impact on their careers in the medical field.

They voiced that in comparison to last year’s NEET results, their ideal or expected ranks have now been pushed down by 20,000 - 25,000 depriving them of the institutions they would have liked to secure admissions in.

Many also shared that they will now have to look at medical colleges in smaller towns to pursue their dream.

A student who scored 640 on 720 in this year’s medical entrance exam and received a rank of 38,000 for 2024, should have ideally been in the 10,000s if it were in line with 2023 criteria.

Speaking to TNIE, Akhil Seelam said, “Due to NTA’s move my rank had an inflation of 340%, which is rare for competitive exams, never seen in India. My friend scored 582 marks which is a good score to get a private or government college in Bengaluru. But now, he is forced to take a drop year and reappear for NEET next year.”

Explaining his ordeal, he added that his rank will force him to move out of Bengaluru and try for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to enroll into a medical college.

“Our cost of living will be impacted as my parents would have to move with me. I never thought of a college outside the city, but now I am forced to apply at Kasturba Medical College in Mangaluru, KIMS in Hubbali and Mandya Medical College,” he said.

Another student, Devika N who scored 550 out of 720 and a 1.3 lakh rank, said she has no other option but to take a drop year and opt for another attempt. “With this year’s ranks, I would not get a government seat even if in rural areas. My parents cannot afford a private college or a private seat.”