Victim Renukaswamy was killed inside a shed in Pattanagere, plot owner says ready for questioning

BENGALURU: The place where S Renukaswamy was murdered is a shed located on a five-acre open plot owned by one Pattanagere Jayanna in Pattanagere village, RR Nagar.

Vinay, one of the accused and Jayanna’s nephew, had allegedly made arrangements to keep the victim in the shed. Vinay is the owner of a pub called Stonny Brook in RR Nagar.

Accused Raghavendra, president of Darshan’s Fan Club in Chitradurga, is alleged to have abducted Renukaswamy at the behest of Pavan, an aide of Pavithra Gowda.

Darshan and his close acquaintance Pavithra are alleged to have visited the shed, when Renukaswamy was reportedly being tortured.

Jayanna has given the property for rent to Intact Autoparc India Pvt Ltd, where the vehicles seized by the police are parked. “Vinay is my sister’s son. I was not aware of any murder on my property. I got to know of it through the media. Let law take its course. Even the seized vehicles are parked there. The shed has been given on rent to a person named Kishore. If the police call me for questioning, I’m ready. Since the crime occurred on my plot, I am ready for any kind of questioning,” Jayanna said.

Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) visited the shed and collected evidence on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Pavithra, in one of her posts, had allegedly asked her followers to wait and watch what was going to happen to Renukaswamy.