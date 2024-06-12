Actor Darshan, 12 others arrested for murder in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Popular Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 12 others, including his ‘close acquaintance’ Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested for allegedly torturing and murdering a 33-year-old medical store worker from Chitradurga.

The victim had reportedly sent derogatory and lewd messages to Pavithra on social media and this was the reason for his murder.

Ironically, the victim was a diehard fan of Darshan and sent messages to Pavithra, assuming that she was spoiling the relationship between the 47-year-old actor and his wife Vijayalakshmi.

All 13 accused have been remanded in police custody till June 17.

The victim has been identified as S Renukaswamy, a resident of Lakshmi Venkateshwara Layout in Chitradurga. He was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga on Saturday. His body was thrown into a stormwater drain near Sumanahalli bridge in the wee hours of Sunday.