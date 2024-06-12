'Will fight till justice is delivered,' says Renukaswamy's wife

CHITRADURGA: Sahana, wife of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly killed by noted Kannada actor Darshan, vowed to fight till justice is delivered for her husband.

"I will fight till I get justice for the death of my husband," she said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said the death of her husband has left her in shock. She questioned, who will take care of her unborn child. She also questioned, if her unborn kid asks for its father, whom shall she show.

Replying to a question, Sahana said that her husband was an introvert and never got involved in the issues of other people.

Meanwhile, the Veerashiva Lingayats along with like-minded people and organisations staged a protest at Chitradurga and urged action be taken against actor Darshan and others who were involved in the murder of Renukaswamy. They termed the murder as inhuman. The protest was held from Neelakanteshwara temple to DC's office in the city. Former MLAs Thippareddy, SK Basavarajan and other lingayat leaders took part in protest.

The mother of Renukaswamy, Rathnaprabha said that she prayed to God that the accused murderer of Renukaswamy get a stern punishment

The family of Renukaswamy is drowned in sorrow. They recollected that he was a jovial person and his loss has dashed the happiness of their family at a time when they are expecting a new member in the next three months.

Renukaswamy, a 33-year old medical store worker was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga on Saturday. According to reports, the victim was murdered in a shed located in Pattanagere village in RR Nagar and his body was thrown into a stormwater drain near Sumanahalli bridge, from where it was recovered on Sunday.

Actor Darshan and 12 others, including his ‘close acquaintance’ Pavithra Gowda, were picked up by the police on Tuesday.

The victim had reportedly sent derogatory and lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media which is believed to be the motive behind the gruesome murder. According to police, the victim was a diehard fan of Darshan and sent messages to Pavithra, assuming that she was spoiling the relationship between the 47-year-old actor and his wife Vijayalakshmi.