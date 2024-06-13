Arecanut plantation coughing up veggie prices

“The overall area under horticultural cultivation is 27.14 lakh hectares this year, while last year it was around 26 lakh hectares. The area under cultivation of fruits and vegetables is around 4 lakh hectares and 6 lakh hectares, respectively. The area under arecanut plantation is on the rise and it is not a healthy trend. Around 90-95% of the yield is used in gutka and tobacco industry, which is one of the high revenue generators of the state. Yield from Karnataka is sent to Maharashtra and north Indian states. Hence the government is unable to control the area of arecanut production. Farmers have also realised that it is a profitable crop and requires less effort when compared to horticultural crops which are weather and market driven,” a senior official from the horticulture department explained.

An acre of 550 arecanut trees yields upto two kilograms of fruit, which has a high market demand. Yields begin from the sixth year of sowing and goes on till 20- 25 years.

“In many places now farmers are indulging in monocropping. There has been a rising trend in arecanut plantation since last 3-4 years, results of which are being seen now with high cost of fruits and vegetables as the area of cultivation has reduced. Mono cropping is a concern especially when there are cases of fungal diseases. It is becoming a menace in Malnad region, where it is a traditional crop.

Arecanut cultivation has increased not just in Malnad regions but even in other dry areas like Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Tunkuru, Haveri and outskirts of Bengaluru. This time we have also found that farmer in areas of paddy cultivation have shifted to arecanut. We are collecting data on this,” the official added.