Darshan murder case: Sending explicit pictures and messages led to murder

BENGALURU: Sending explicit photographs and messages to actor Darshan’s close acquaintance Pavithra Gowda is said to be the main reason for Renukaswamy’s abduction and murder.

It is said that Renukaswamy, who believed that Pavithra was spoiling the family of his favourite actor, had allegedly sent pictures of his private parts to her, claiming that “he is no less than Darshan”.

Pavithra had discussed this with her close aide Pawan and asked him not to reveal it to Darshan, fearing that he might harm Renukaswamy. Pawan, however, brought the matter to Darshan’s notice after which Renukaswamy was murdered.

Social media accounts of the accused and the victim are being examined by the police. Renukaswamy is alleged to have been messaging her from different accounts when she kept blocking him.