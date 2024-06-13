Didn’t urge govt to halt guarantees in Karnataka: Congress leader Lakshmana

MYSURU: Congress leader and defeated Congress candidate from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, M Lakshmana, clarified that he did not urge the State Government to stop its guarantee schemes.

Addressing the media in Mysuru on Wednesday, Lakshmana said that his comments were misrepresented in the media. He explained that he only urged the government to review the guarantee schemes to ensure they reach the needy and not all beneficiaries.

Lakshmana expressed his disappointment over the misrepre-sentation of his statements. “After losing the election, I demanded that the government consider that the guarantees be targeted only at the needy and called for a review. But it has been misrepresented,” he said.

Lakshmana also criticised the BJP for not making Veerashaiva Lingayat a cabinet minister. Lakshmana said that BJP MP V Somanna was assured of a cabinet post, but no one else from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community was given a chance.