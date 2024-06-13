Karnataka Minister hands Rs one crore each to kin of four KSRTC staff

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday distributed compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the dependents of four Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees who died in road accidents while on duty. The amount was awarded under KSRTC’s accident insurance relief compensation (Saarige Suraksha).

At a programme held at the KSRTC head office here, the minister also handed over Rs 10 lakh each to the dependents of 23 employees who died due to various ailments, under KSRTC’s employees’ family welfare compensation scheme. He also distributed Rs 10 lakh each to the dependents of four passengers who died in accidents while travelling in KSRTC buses.

Stating that the corporation has designed and implemented several programmes for the welfare of workers and passengers, Reddy said, “The life of the deceased is precious and cannot be brought back. But the plan devised by the corporation for the financial security of their families is far-sighted.”