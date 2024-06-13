Karnataka Minister Khandre bats for scientific disposal of hazardous waste

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday directed officials from the environment department and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to prepare a policy on the scientific disposal of medical and hazardous waste.

At a review meeting with the officials, he pointed out that there were many complaints from citizens on waste management and its disposal, and also medical waste generated from nursing homes and dispensaries. Medical waste generated at home too is being disposed of as dry waste, he added.

He warned officials to ensure transparency in the Board. He said all files that come for approval should be thoroughly analysed and cleared within the set time frame. He noted that 769 applications were pending before the Board. Officials will be held responsible and stern action will be taken if files are not cleared on time. The certificate for approval should be issued within three days of clearing the file, he said.

He questioned officials over some sewage treatment plants (STPs) not functioning, and directed them to ensure that STPs are functioning in full capacity.