Keen on cruise tourism, but not casinos: Karnataka Minister HK Patil

BENGALURU: To improve travel destinations and draw tourists, the State Government is calling for investors to develop tourism sites under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“Investments are sought for heritage and coastal tourism. The State Government is keen on coastal and cruise tourism, but not casinos,” Tourism and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said on Wednesday.

‘Casinos is not in our culture’

“Casinos is not in our culture. We want to improve the 320-km coast line, introduce water sports, houseboats, backwater tourism, surfing and cruise, but not casinos. It is not socially good. There is no proposal before the government and my department will not support it,” Patil said.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the announcement of ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav’ to be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on June 15 and 16.