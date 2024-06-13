New BBMP administrator prioritises rain works in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: S Umashankar, who was the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department, took charge as administrator of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday. Soon after taking over, he gave standing instructions to all officials and civic agencies to address monsoon-related issues on priority.

Speaking to reporters, Umashankar said he has asked all eight zonal commissioners to attend to rain-related issues, uprooting of trees, potholes and others and ensure that the public is not inconvenienced.

He has directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials to ensure supply of clean drinking water and address complaints related to water contamination immediately.

“All departments like BBMP, BWSSB, Forest and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company have been instructed to coordinate better while addressing rain-related issues during the monsoon,” Umashankar said.