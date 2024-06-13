Will act against quacks in Karnataka, says minister

BENGALURU: In a bid to put an end to the increasing rackets of fake doctors in Karnataka, the government has decided to take strict legal action, said Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharanprakash Patil.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Homeopathy Day and Symposium held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan organised by the Karnataka Private Homeopathic Medical Colleges Management Association on Wednesday.

In recent times, the menace of fake doctors has increased. Those who have not completed any medical course have set up clinics and are providing treatment to people. We have received many complaints about the functioning of fake doctors, Dr Patil said.

Some are taking advantage of gullible people, especially those in the rural areas and giving them fake treatment. Despite knowing that it is illegal, some people continue to provide fake treatment. Our government is firm to put an end to the fake doctors and their fake treatment, Dr Patil said. He called upon people to share details with the government about the functioning of fake clinics and fake doctors so that action can be taken.

When the members requested to include a homeopath as a syndicate member in the Rajiv Gandhi Health University, Dr Patil responded positively.