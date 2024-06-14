Climate change taking its toll on wildlife too

BENGALURU: The sudden varying and rising temperatures across the country, heatwave conditions and excess rain have impacted humans and animals alike, especially those in the wild.

The impact is seen not just in Karnataka, but across the country, in the form of increasing cases of conflict and death. To mitigate conflict, state governments undertook the task of drilling borewells and filling waterholes inside forests. Experts and officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) condemned this and asserted that the natural course should not be disturbed and there should be least human interference.

Taking a cue, they said this was the right time take up a study on the impact and chalk out an action plan for the future. They also noted that it was not just the natural weather course, but various infrastructure projects undertaken over the years have worsened the situation in forests. This is also impacting the mental health of animals, which needs to be studied.

“A detailed weather impact study of each landscape, along with a management plan, should be conducted. The physiological impact on animals and plants also needs to be studied. The best way to ensure safety of wildlife is to make sure that natural water bodies are not touched by construction of dams. Rivers and rivulets should be protected, as also natural vegetation as animals shift zones as the day progresses and weather changes,” the MoEFCC official said.