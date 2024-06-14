Forest department to give 500 acres for Yettinahole

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the State forest department has agreed to give 500 acres of land for completion of the Yettinahole project.

Shivakumar convened a coordination meeting with Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday in Bengaluru. He told reporters that the meeting was convened to complete work at the earliest. “Now that the forest department has agreed to give its land, the revenue department is providing an alternative 500 acres to the forest department in a different place. We will complete this procedure within the law,” he said.

Shivakumar said issues related to the Yettinahole project have been identified. At least 20 issues along a 260km stretch will have to be resolved. “A joint survey will be done by the forest department along with revenue and water resource departments,” officials said.